New York Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates: Luis Severino vs. Mitch Keller

The Yankees were fairly lifeless last night in Pittsburgh, when they stranded a boatload of runners, gave up a couple long balls, and fell, 5-2. This is a very odd Pirates ballclub, one which currently has losing records against the dismal Reds and Tigers, but is also 5-1 against the Dodgers. The Yankees are experiencing the Dodgers’ annoyance at the moment; let’s hope that New York limits the frustration to just the one loss.

Luis Severino gets the ball tonight, aiming for a better start than Jameson Taillon experienced yesterday. Both of his last two outings were mostly fine, but he pitched *just* shaky enough to lose to Houston twice. The Pirates more closely resemble the Tigers and Cubs teams that he dominated at the beginning of June though, with 20 strikeouts and a single run allowed in 13 combined innings. That’s the goal, particularly with the Yankees’ lineup in a bit of a funk.

As for the man facing Severino, Mitch Keller is not a good pitcher. It was tedious to see the Yankees roll over against José Quintana yesterday, but at least the veteran is having a good bounce-back season. Keller has a 5.14 ERA, 4.04 FIP, and a 1.529 WHIP. The right-hander’s numbers are even worse when going back to the beginning of the 2021 season as well. In Keller’s last start, the awful Nationals scorched him for five runs on nine hits and four walks in just four innings. Again, the Yankees’ bats have been scuffling lately, but this is a guy who they really should clobber.

Aaron Boone will keep Anthony Rizzo out of the lineup for the second day in a row as the All-Star candidate nurses his back stiffness; DJ LeMahieu will once again play first. Matt Carpenter’s in and actually all the way up to the three-hole, starting in right field for the first time since May 27, 2013. It’s been a minute! But Carpenter’s bat should be in the lineup. Aaron Hicks hits the bench and Joey Gallo makes an appearance in left field, while Giancarlo Stanton holds down the DH spot.

How to watch

Location: PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, AT&T Sports Net Pittsburgh

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

Update

We're in a rain delay.



— YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 6, 2022

We’re starting in a rain delay. Fun!