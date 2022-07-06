Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/6/22

I’ll be honest: I did not see any of the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Pirates last night. I was at a trivia event and not looking at my phone much at all, and no, that didn’t result in victory either. Oh well. At least I got to avoid watching the Yankees struggle to score runs against Literally the Pirates. Hopefully they’ll fare better tonight, when I will be watching.

Today on the site, Dan will run through the past week of minor league action and Josh will review how the Yankees’ top rivals fared last night. John will then make his pitch for participating on behalf of Jose Trevino and Giancarlo Stanton (among others) in Phase 2 of MLB All-Star voting, Jake will check in on how the Tigers match up as a potential trade partner, and Andrés will review the internal alternatives to constantly trotting out the slumping Joey Gallo. Finally, Esteban will expand on Gallo’s struggles and then present a breakdown of his At-Bat of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, SportsNet-PIT

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: PNC Park

Fun Questions:

1. Have you ever been to PNC Park? If so, when did you go?

2. Did you watch any of the latest season of “Stranger Things?”