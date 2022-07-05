New York Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates: Jameson Taillon vs. José Quintana

After a holiday off, the Yankees are back in action tonight. They’ll be in Pittsburgh for a two-game set against the Pirates.

The Yankees ended their previous series on a down note, getting one-hit in a 2-0 loss to the Guardians. They’re set to try and bounce back from that with some interleague action and their first trip to Western PA since 2017. The Pirates have some exciting talent, but they’re currently 13.5 games back in the NL Central with a 32-47 record. (For perspective on the Yankees’ AL East lead, second-place Boston sits a nearly-identical 13 games back in the AL East despite obviously being quite a bit better than Pittsburgh.)

Taking the mound for the Yankees tonight will be a former Pirate in Jameson Taillon, facing his original team for the first time. Taillon has been on a bit of a cold streak lately, with a 5.68 ERA since his perfect game bid back on June 2nd. He did a solid job of eating some innings and keeping the Yankees in the game last time despite not having his best stuff and falling behind early.

On the hill for Pittsburgh will José Quintana, who was once a Yankees prospect over a decade ago before finding All-Star success with the White Sox. After a couple seasons in the wilderness with three different teams in the span of two years, Quintana has been pretty good so far this season and is coming off a six-inning, four-hit outing in his most recent start.

One item of note about the Yankees’ lineup is that first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been scratched with lower back stiffness. Matt Carpenter, originally slated to start the game on the bench, is in the lineup at DH with a couple other fielders shifting around the diamond. DJ LeMahieu will cover for Rizzo at first.

Come join us in the game thread as the Yankees and Pirates face off!

How to watch

Location: PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, AT&T Sports Net Pittsburgh

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), KDKA-FM 93.7 (PIT)

