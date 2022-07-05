Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/5/22

There are 12 games left for the Yankees before the All-Star break, and after these next two in Pittsburgh the team will have played exactly half of their schedule. A league-best 58 win total has them in position to be the first to 60, and pushing for 70 before they get a chance to rest and reset. That’s an enviable position for anyone, and a historic one at that — let’s see if they can finish the first half as strong as they’ve played all year.

New York was off last night but the rest of the league wasn’t, so I’ll catch you up on that action to start off the day. Then John has you covered with a preview of this two-game trip to Pittsburgh, followed by Sam and Peter checking in on preseason projections for the hitters and pitchers respectively. Esteban closes us out with a look at how profoundly the defense has adjusted for New York this year.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, SportsNet-PIT

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: PNC Park

Fun Questions:

1. If you won a sweepstakes to follow the team through any of their remaining road trips, which one would you pick?

2. Who would you say is the best in the NL right now? Top three?