Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re now nearly halfway through the season, and in the final full month before the trade deadline. This is the time for all teams to evaluate where they stand, and it’s clear that the Yankees should be aiming big. They’ve got the best record in baseball and are on or near a historic pace, but have clear competition that can’t be ignored. The Astros remain a thorn in their side, not to mention any of the contenders building in the National League, and until they’re vanquished in October nothing else will compare.

It’s also clear, as it has been for some time, that the team has obvious areas to improve, which depending on how you view it should be a good thing to have when you’ve already been so dominant. Will the Yankees solve their outfield conundrum for good or attempt to patchwork it through the season? Can Anthony Volpe’s hot streak get him into a 2022 timeline? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of July 7th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.