Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe, Domingo Germán power Somerset win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons
CF Estevan Florial 2-4, RBI, 2 K — OPS above .900 again
LF Tim Locastro 1-4, 2B, RBI
1B Jake Bauers 2-3, BB, K
RF Phillip Evans 0-2, 2 BB, SB
DH Greg Bird 0-4, 4 K
3B Derek Dietrich 0-1, RBI
PH-3B Armando Alvarez 1-2
C Josh Breaux 0-0 — left game with a hopefully minor wrist injury
PH-C Rob Brantly 1-4
SS José Peraza 1-3
2B Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K
Jhony Brito 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Jimmy Cordero 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Braden Bristo 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
BREAKING NEWS: Estevan Florial is good at baseball. And shows it with this two-RBI hit. pic.twitter.com/7sBYCVhV1L— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 3, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-3 at Reading Fightin Phils
SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, BB, K, 2 SB
LF Elijah Dunham 1-4, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K, SB
CF Brandon Lockridge 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-5, K, SB
RF Blake Perkins 2-5, K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-5, K
1B Chad Bell 2-5, HR, RBI, K
DH Michael Beltre 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, K, SF, SB
3B Max Burt 1-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
Domingo Germán 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Mitch Spence 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Carson Coleman 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 K
Carlos Espinal 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Dunham Dinger— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 4, 2022
Elijah Dunham (10) wanted in on the homer party with Somerset’s fourth of the night. pic.twitter.com/DMYRmvrwky
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-2 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
DH Trey Sweeney 1-4, 2 K
SS Cooper Bowman 0-4, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 0-3
C Anthony Seigler 1-4, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, RBI
1B Eric Wagaman 2-3, RBI, BB
LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, K
T.J. Sikkema 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K
Nelvin Correa 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Josue Panacual 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K
COOPER BOWMAN!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 4, 2022
Gades turn 2 and we're headed into the bottom of the 8th. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/mjbCpqRezH
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-2 at Bradenton Marauders
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, K, throwing error
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4, 2 K, SB — 16 steals on the year
C Austin Wells 0-3, BB, K
DH Antonio Gomez 1-3, BB, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-0
PH-3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
LF Madison Santos 0-4, 2 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, 3B, RBI, BB
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, BB, K, SB
3B-1B Robinson Chirinos 0-3, 2 K
Zach Messinger 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 0 K (loss)
Ryan Anderson 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Kevin Milam 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off
