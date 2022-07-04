Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/4/22

We hope everyone is enjoying their long weekend! You’ll have to enjoy it without more Yankee baseball, as the Yankees are off on the Fourth of July. This is a strange stretch of schedule for the club, as they traveled to Houston for one day last week, then headed to Cleveland, have this travel day today, then will play just two games in Pittsburgh starting tomorrow.

There will be plenty of holiday reading for you on the site today, as Jesse uses the 83rd anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s farewell speech to reflect on the narratives we build about transcendent players, Sam looks back at Marcus Thames’ July 4th walk-off from 12 years ago, and Dan highlights the areas of need the Yankees could target in the upcoming MLB Draft, before Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Fun Questions:

1. What will you be watching in lieu of Yankee baseball today?

2. Any NBA fans with opinions on where Kevin Durant will/should end up?