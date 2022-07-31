Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/31/22

July was not a good month for the Yankees. They closed out the All-Star break in solid fashion and appear to be handling the end of the month in style, but in between those two times there’s been plenty of bitter losses. Whether it’s been a summer swoon, a nasty bit of regression thanks to their known flaws or their opponents getting better cracks at them remains to be seen, but they stand at an even 12-12 this month entering the final game. What better way to send off a poor stretch than getting barely over the bar and taking a victory here today? I can’t think of much else.

Before we get to all of that though, I’ll start the day off with a look back at what the Yankees’ rivals did last night. After that Estevão looks into the possibility of trading for Pablo López, and Jesse revisits his ode to Aaron Judge in light of his continued decimation of baseballs. After the game, Joe will be around to deliver the social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. What’s your guess for how many home runs Judge will have by the end of August?

2. Will the deadline live up to the hype, for the Yankees and in general?