Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Michael King comments on season-ending injury

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Michael King comments on season-ending injury

The Yankees lost Michael King to a season-ending elbow injury a couple of weeks ago. He was dominant this season, pitching to a 2.29 ERA, 2.24 FIP, and 1.000 WHIP out of the bullpen in 51 innings with a career-high 66 strikeouts. He recently posted about the way his season came to an unfortunate end:

Nasty Nestor with Bucky Dent

A former Yankee legend with the legend of Nestor Cortes. The two are both from Hialeah, Florida, as Cortes moved there before he turned one, and Dent also graduated from Hialeah High School. They met up at Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday for a picture together where they met each other for the first time.

Bernie’s Monument Park selfie

Speaking of the Old-Timers’ Day festivities, Yankees legend Bernie Williams was one of the stars of the show, as he was the last player introduced and received a huge ovation from the fans. It’s not every day that you get to take a selfie with your own Monument Park plaque (which the Yankees honored Bernie with in 2015), so Bernie seized the opportunity of the visit to Yankee Stadium.

Miggy posts home run amid trade rumors

Miguel Andújar’s name has come up recently in trade talks as we near the deadline. He requested a trade earlier this season and may be getting his wish granted soon. He mashed a homer a posted it to Twitter with the “shrug” emoji. Miggy is currently hitting .300 in Triple-A with 11 homers through 58 games.