Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/31/2022

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The Yankees lost the bidding on Luis Castillo, and now it appears they’re directing most of their attention to the price of Oakland A’s starter Frankie Montas. The club needs one more starting arm, and Montas’ 3.18 ERA and strong recovery from an earlier, minor, shoulder injury make him the best available player on the market. The price for Castillo, however, might indicate that we’re in a real seller’s market, and everyone could use a pitcher like Montas.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: One of the reasons another starter is such a priority for the Yankees is the condition of Luis Severino. The righthander, on the IL for the last two weeks with a lat strain, will begin a throwing program on Monday but is still weeks away from rejoining the team. The Yankees have sent scouts to Chicago for closer looks at both Montas and Patrick Blackburn, who may be acquired to fill in for Sevy while he recovers.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: Andrew Benintendi’s had a weird week, being traded from the Royals to the Yankees after landing in New York and checking into his hotel with his Royals teammates. After learning of the deal, and after both of the first two games this series, Benny’s taken the time to hang out with his now-former teammates, easing a transition that at the best of times must be hectic.

ESPN: Yesterday was the Yankees’ first Old Timer’s Day since 2019, and the day had a decidedly toned-down feel. The org scrapped the traditional exhibition softball game, pivoting instead to a pregame ceremony with Michael Kay reading extensive biographies of each former Yankee. To paraphrase Ron Guidry, some of the younger ex-players need to attend Old Timer’s Day if the game were to be brought back.