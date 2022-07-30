New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Nestor Cortes vs. Jonathan Heasley

Baseball is a team sport, yes. We’re about to watch the Yankees play the Royals, but really, we’re about to watch what Aaron Judge does today. He’s managed to make himself the focus of every game since the All-Star break, with an OPS north of 1.600 and being worth a win and a half just in the last 12 days. After walking off the Royals on Thursday, and adding a game-breaking grand slam last night (in addition to homer No. 40), we just have to wait and see what he does to become the main character of today’s game as well.

Nestor Cortes gets the start, looking for his third straight good start after a little bit of regression. He’s thrown 13 innings of one-run ball over his last two outings, and although the Royals are a high-contact team that won’t strike out, his now-famous ability to mix pitches in the zone should lineup well against a squad that really isn’t that intimidating.

Jonathan Heasley, meanwhile, is making just his 12th start of his career, and it’s been a tough go for the righthander. He walks entirely too many people, more than ten percent of all batters he faces, and while his curveball is fine, there’s not a lot else in the package that makes him a tough face for hitters. So naturally, expect six shutout innings from him today.

The game’s back on YES after being on Prime last night.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 2:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380, KCSP 610

Online stream: MLB.tv

