Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/30/22

What words exist to describe Aaron Judge that we haven’t already used? The Yankee superstar slugged two more home runs and robbed another on defense, bringing him to an absurd total of 41 — tied with someone named Babe Ruth for the most in Yankees history before August starts. Now he has two games left to try and take that title for himself, but even if he doesn’t he’s back on pace to break the American League home run record. Every time that Judge steps up to the plate is an show, one that should be earning some hardware when the season concludes.

Before the Yankees get going in this weekend matinee (featuring the Old Timers’ Day game), Peter will catch you up on what the Yankees’ rivals did last night. Then, Matt goes over some of the community reaction to the Benintendi deal while Josh goes into the opportunity cost that the team has already passed on this deadline and Dan examines the prospects that the Yankees shipped out of town. In between all of that Andrés puts a spotlight on Germán Márquez as a buy-low trade candidate.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

AD

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Is it Frankie Montas or bust now for the rest of the deadline?

2. Is the Old Timers’ Day game appealing to you?