Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/30/22

MLB.com | Paul Casella: The Yankees’ top pitching target for trade deadline help is officially off the board. The Reds traded their ace right-hander to the Mariners for a pretty remarkable package of prospects: infielders Noelvi Marte (Baseball America’s No. 18 prospect in the game) and Edwin Arroyo (No. 48), plus Andrew Moore (No. 26 in the Seattle system per BA) and 2019 third-round pick Levi Stoudt. It’s a big swing for a franchise in the middle of a frenzied Wild Card race and desperate to make its first postseason appearance in 21 years.

Per Joel Sherman, the Yankees did not want to part with top prospect Anthony Volpe in any package, so they will have to look elsewhere to names like Frankie Montas or Noah Syndergaard to bolster their rotation. Regardless of how one might feel about the trade, the Yankees will likely have to reckon with Castillo twice in the next couple weeks, as they have a pair of series against the Mariners coming up in August.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: The Yankees are reportedly shopping Miguel Andújar ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday. Miggy hasn’t played more than 50 games at the major league level in a season since 2018, when he finished as the runner-up AL Rookie of the Year. After requesting a trade earlier this season, it seems Andújar’s days with the Yanks are coming to an end.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Luis Severino is nearing a return. He’s been on the IL since July 14th with a low grade right lat strain, but is scheduled to resume his throwing program in the next few days. “Been down a couple of weeks so I’m not sure exactly, but we just going to keep progressing through, making sure we’re good at every step,” Aaron Boone said. Sevy owns a 3.45 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 16 starts this year.

The Athletic | Lindsey Adler (subscription required): Joey Gallo’s final days with the Yankees seem to be upon us. In an exclusive interview, Gallo opens up and speaks from the heart about his challenging time in pinstripes and his own disappointment in the ultimate outcome. It gives really good insight on the human side of the game that we don’t get very often.