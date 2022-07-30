Yankees trade for Andrew Benintendi: Checking in on the reactions to the trade

The Yankees made a big move in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Mets, acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals. In doing so, they sent pitching prospects Chandler Champlain, T.J. Sikkema, and Beck Way to Kansas City. The Yankees had often been connected to the former Red Sox outfielder, and it appears the rumors were on to something.

Now that the deal is done, and the Yankees have added an outfield upgrade to the team, let’s take a look at reactions from around the media and internet.

One major concern about the Yankees acquiring Benintendi was, in a very 2022 situation, his vaccination status. A few weeks ago, he was unable to go with the Royals to their Toronto series because he had not been vaccinated. While the Yankees only have one series left against the Blue Jays in the regular season, they’re a potential playoff opponent, and it’s something they definitely had to consider.

Benintendi’s vaccination status was never discussed, sources tell me and @Jaysonst. Yankees either not worried about one remaining series they have in Toronto, or received some indication Benintendi might get vaccine. TOR also was in mix for Benintendi, as were MIL and LAD. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2022

... or maybe they didn’t consider it much? Either way, it seems as if Benintendi will get it.

Word is, Benintendi has told folks he will get the vaccination. Trade is final, so Yankees must believe he will. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2022

As for the player himself, the Yankees themselves seem fairly excited about the deal and the new addition to the lineup.

Aaron Boone discusses what the addition of Andrew Benintendi could bring to the Yankees lineup. pic.twitter.com/iSXKSskipT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 28, 2022

"Adding a guy like that will definitely give us a little pump-up, that's for sure."



Aaron Judge reacts to reports of Andrew Benintendi joining the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/T2gTzTcp20 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 28, 2022

He’s a guy that has hit well this year, and has been pretty good at getting on base, which has the potential to really fit into the Yankees’ lineup.

Andrew Benintendi 2022 outfield ranks:



BA: .320 (1st)

Hits: 104 (1st)

OBP: .387 (3rd)

wRC+: 126 (14th) — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) July 28, 2022

As for what the Yankees gave up, there are some solid prospects with potential in the deal, but it seems like the Royals were willing to go more for a larger number of prospects than getting any of the massive, potential high-impact talent.

The #Royals are reportedly getting #Yankees No. 19 prospect TJ Sikkema, No. 21 Beck Way and Chandler Champlain in the Benintendi deal.



More on the pitchers: https://t.co/K5rBOFsbUn pic.twitter.com/QQBGuf1km6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 28, 2022

Sikkema lost 20/21 to pandemic/injury and was Rule 5 eligible this winter, so he was likely a top trade piece anywhere. Champlain, 9th rounder in '21, is 23 in Low-A. Way and Sikkema in High-A. All 3 a few years away. Another solid move from depth by Cashman. https://t.co/NG2NLeDHzx — Lou DiPietro (@LouDiPietroWFAN) July 28, 2022

Despite that, Sikkema in particular is an arm that has shown a decent amount of promise, especially this year.

T.J. Sikkema is an under the radar addition to the Royals farm system. Injuries early on in his career have hindered his development, but in his first full season in the minors this year, he has been dominant. pic.twitter.com/tW5raKPhz1 — The Return Package (@ReturnPackage) July 28, 2022

This being one of the biggest deals of the trade deadline season so far, this is also an acquisition that could set the market for other trades to come, especially since Benintendi is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Benintendi is a free agent at the end of the season, so the Yankees gave up three mid-level prospects to rent him for the stretch run and the postseason. First gauge of what the rental market could look like. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2022

It’s also not hard to read into this move that the Yankees wanted an upgrade on Joey Gallo. One of 2021’s deadline acquisitions, Gallo has struggled in both of his seasons with the Yankees and has been borderline unplayable at points this year. Benintendi represents not only an improvement in numbers in 2022, but a stylistic difference in player.

2 days shy of the 1-yr anniversary for acquiring Joey Gallo, the Yankees are pretty much acquiring his polar opposite to replace him. This season Gallo is hitting .161/38.1 K pct. Both 2d worst among those with 250 PA. Benintendi is hitting .320 (5th best)/13.3 K pct (18th best) — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2022

While there’s nothing concrete at time of writing, it seems fairly likely that the Yankees will try to move Gallo at some point over the next couple days.

For the most part, this seems to be a solid deal for the Yankees, other than it maybe taking them out of the running for Juan Soto. (Although, they could still do it if they wanted.) What it didn’t do was take them out of the running for one of their other main targets, Reds’ pitcher Luis Castillo.

I hope Benintendi gets vaccinated and I also hope the Yankees get Castillo. I’m glad to see the Yankees making moves well before the deadline. It didn’t hurt that KC is in town this weekend. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) July 28, 2022

Castillo ended up going to the Mariners, but none of these three so-so prospects would’ve likely been the difference-maker in a possible deal.

In this deal, they managed to add a pretty good bat and far from emptied the farm system.

There are still a couple more days to go before the deadline, and still plenty more potential deals to be made. It remains to be seen who and what the Yankees will target exactly, but they’ve now jumped into the pool and made a bit of a splash.