Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Luis Gil provides an update on his arm injury

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media! Blame the delay this week on the Yankees’ fireworks late yesterday afternoon; it was worth the wait.

Luis Gil injury update

After needing Tommy John surgery that ended his 2022 season, pitching prospect/2021 surprise Luis Gil recently tweeted an update on his arm. He says his “therapy is going perfectly well” and hopes “to come back soon.” Hopefully, the recovery stays on the course and Gil is back and better than ever next season.

hello fans my therapy is going perfectly well thank God we are working hard to come back soon ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Qyhv61NXiK — Luis Gil (@thegil81) June 30, 2022

Torres is Team Canelo

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin were at Yankee Stadium this past week to throw out the first pitches as they prepare for their third fight against each other. Gleyber Torres posed for a picture with Canelo in a fighter’s pose. Check it out!

JP Sears dominates spot start

Have no fear, Sears is here! The 26-year-old lefty was called upon to make a spot start for the Yankees against the Oakland A’s this past week. He was dominant in the game, throwing 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just three hits, and walking one. Shout-out to the rookie for once again coming through for his squad.

Aaron Judge series recap video

What’s a series victory without an Aaron Judge recap? Here are the highlights from the series sweep against the Athletics. Judge had a home run and three RBI during the three-game set as the Yanks finished off the homestand.