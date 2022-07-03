Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/3/22

Not a bad day when you can lock in two wins against a playoff contender, right? The Yankees played well on Saturday to win the matinee in Cleveland, 13-4, before securing the doubleheader sweep with a 6-1 triumph. This is a team that has played the AL Central-leading Twins quite well, and the Yankees have had their way with them. They’ll go for the series sweep this afternoon behind Jordan Montgomery.

Today on the site, Peter will bring the Rivalry Roundup, and Dan will look back the full calendar Year One of Jasson Dominguez in pro ball. Later on, Matt will remember a bizarre six-inning game from 1906 that still produced 20 runs, and Joe will do the social media roundup after the matinee.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Progressive Field

Fun Questions:

1. Will Montgomery finish off the Yankees’ sweep in Cleveland today?

2. To steal a bit from White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, who’s the first player who jumps to your mind when you think of Progressive (née Jacobs) Field?