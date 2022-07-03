Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial clubs two dingers in shortened Scranton win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 (6) vs. Buffalo Bisons
CF Estevan Florial 2-2, 2 HR, BB, RBI — perfect day (with a nice defensive play, too), up to a .900 OPS
RF Tim Locastro 1-3, 3B, 2 K
SS Oswald Peraza 1-2, HR, RBI, K, HBP — 10th homer
DH Greg Bird 0-2, RBI, SF
LF José Peraza 0-3
3B Derek Dietrich 1-3
2B Chris Owings 1-2, K
1B Ronald Guzmán 2-2
C Rob Brantly 0-2, K — Double-A catcher Josh Breaux was promoted to Scranton, so he’ll be in the mix now as well
Hayden Wesneski 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, HBP (win)
Shane Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save) — we love a rain-shortened save, don’t we folks
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-9 at Reading Fightin Phils
SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, HR, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error — 11th homer
DH Brandon Lockridge 2-5, K, GIDP
CF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, 2 BB, GIDP
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 RBI, HBP
RF Blake Perkins 1-5
1B Mickey Gasper 1-4, BB, K, GIDP
3B Chad Bell 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K
LF Michael Beltre 2-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB, CS
2B Max Burt 1-4, K
Luis Medina 2.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 2 WP (loss) — not a banner outing
Matt Minnick 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K
Tanner Myatt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 B, 0 K
Nick Ernst 0.1, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K
Steven Jennings 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-1 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, RBI
DH Everson Pereira 0-3, 2 K, GIDP
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, HR, RBI — 10th dinger
RF James Nelson 0-3, K
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K
CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K — got a nice strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out DP
LF Pat DeMarco 2-3, 2B, K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, K
Yoendrys Gómez 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — 1.23 ERA in 4 GS
Jhonatan Munoz 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HBP, pickoff error (win)
Ryan Miller 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (save)
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 at Bradenton Marauders
DH Alexander Vargas 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 SB, CS
CF Jasson Domginuez 0-3, 2 BB, K, CS
C Austin Wells 0-3, 2 BB, K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, RBI, 2 K
LF Madison Santos 0-4, 2 K
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2 BB
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, HBP
2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 2B, K
Chandler Champlain 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, balk (win)
Harold Cortijo 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Gerrit van Zijll 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR (save)
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 11-6 at FCL Tigers
DH Dayro Perez 2-6, 2 K
CF Daury Arias 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, HBP, outfield assist
RF Christopher Familia 0-4, BB, HBP
3B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, K
C Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2B, RBI, throwing error, passed ball
LF Felix Negueis 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K — OPS up to 1.311 in 12 G
1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, BB, RBI, K
SS Brenny Escanio 1-5, K, SB, GIDP
2B Alex Garcia 3-5, 2 RBI, SB, CS
Brock Selvidge 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HR, HBP
Shaine McNeely 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Montana Semmel 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR
Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 2-8 (7) and W, 6-3 (7) at DSL Bombers
Game 1 — resumption of suspended game from Thursday
DH Keiner Delgado 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, SB — DSL Yanks only got 3 hits in Game 1
CF Willy Montero 1-4, 3 K
LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, RBI, K
C Gabriel Bersing 0-2, K
C Ricardo Rodriguez 0-1
RF David Beckles 0-3, 2 K
SS Santiago Gomez 0-3, K
3B Juan Matheus 0-2, BB, K
2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-2, BB, 2 K
1B Johan Ferreira 1-2, BB, RBI, K, SB, fielding error
Carlos Lagrange 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K — beautiful work worthy of a song
Jan Pena 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, K
Jordy Luciano 1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR, WP, pickoff error (loss) — not-so-beautiful work
Game 2
SS Keiner Delgado 2-3, 2B, RBI, SB, SF — 1.106 OPS in 20 G
CF Willy Montero 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
DH Manuel Palencia 1-3, RBI, SB
PH Abrahan Ramirez 0-1
RF David Beckles 1-3, 2B, K
LF Louis Pierre 0-3, 2 K
2B Juan Matheus 0-1, 2 BB
C Diomedes Hernandez 0-3
3B Jhon Imbert 0-2, BB, 2 K, fielding error
1B Carlos Herrera 0-2, BB
Jordarlin Mendoza 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 8 K, 2 WP
Alejandro Gomez 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (loss)
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 8-2 (7) and W, 6-3 (7) vs. DSL Yankees
Game 1 — resumption of suspended game from Thursday
DH Hans Montero 1-3, 2B, BB, K, CS
CF John Cruz 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error
LF Joel Mendez 1-2, 3B, BB, RBI, K
3B Enger Castellano 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — big morning
2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, RBI
SS Luis Suarez 0-2, BB
RF Juan Rosa 1-3, 2 K, SB
C Juan Sanchez 0-0
C Johan Contreras 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, passed ball
1B Edinson Duran 1-3, RBI, 2 K
Gerardo Abrego 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K
Hansel Rosario 0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Omar Gonzalez 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K, WP (win)
Rafaelin Nivar 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP
Game 2
SS Hans Montero 0-2, BB
CF John Cruz 1-3, 2B, 2 K
LF Joel Mendez 0-3, 3 K
DH Enger Castellano 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
2B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-3, 2 3B, RBI
C Gabriel Bersing 0-2, RBI, 2 K, SF — lol technically he was on the DSL Yanks for the first part of the first game on Thursday
RF Juan Rosa 0-3, 3 K
3B Luis Ogando 1-2, RBI, SB
1B Edinson Duran 0-2, K, fielding error
Daniel Guerrero 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP, balk
Pedro Rodriguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP (win)
Chalniel Arias 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP (save)
