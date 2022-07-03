Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial clubs two dingers in shortened Scranton win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 (6) vs. Buffalo Bisons

CF Estevan Florial 2-2, 2 HR, BB, RBI — perfect day (with a nice defensive play, too), up to a .900 OPS

RF Tim Locastro 1-3, 3B, 2 K

SS Oswald Peraza 1-2, HR, RBI, K, HBP — 10th homer

DH Greg Bird 0-2, RBI, SF

LF José Peraza 0-3

3B Derek Dietrich 1-3

2B Chris Owings 1-2, K

1B Ronald Guzmán 2-2

C Rob Brantly 0-2, K — Double-A catcher Josh Breaux was promoted to Scranton, so he’ll be in the mix now as well

Hayden Wesneski 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, HBP (win)

Shane Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save) — we love a rain-shortened save, don’t we folks

Flo with an absolute bomb for his second homer of the game. pic.twitter.com/DAWsouEnyv — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 2, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-9 at Reading Fightin Phils

SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, HR, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error — 11th homer

DH Brandon Lockridge 2-5, K, GIDP

CF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, 2 BB, GIDP

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 RBI, HBP

RF Blake Perkins 1-5

1B Mickey Gasper 1-4, BB, K, GIDP

3B Chad Bell 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K

LF Michael Beltre 2-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB, CS

2B Max Burt 1-4, K

Luis Medina 2.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 2 WP (loss) — not a banner outing

Matt Minnick 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Tanner Myatt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 B, 0 K

Nick Ernst 0.1, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K

Steven Jennings 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP

Anthony Volpe home run



The @Yankees top prospect launches his 11th home run of the season.#RepBX #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/b2QeY1dDy5 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 3, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-1 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, RBI

DH Everson Pereira 0-3, 2 K, GIDP

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, HR, RBI — 10th dinger

RF James Nelson 0-3, K

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K

CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K — got a nice strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out DP

LF Pat DeMarco 2-3, 2B, K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, K

Yoendrys Gómez 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — 1.23 ERA in 4 GS

Jhonatan Munoz 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HBP, pickoff error (win)

Ryan Miller 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (save)

SWEEEEENEEEYYYYYY



Trey Sweeney drives in an RBI-Single to give us a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the 7th. #RepBX #Yankees pic.twitter.com/lZAnKaBSIp — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 2, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 at Bradenton Marauders

DH Alexander Vargas 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 SB, CS

CF Jasson Domginuez 0-3, 2 BB, K, CS

C Austin Wells 0-3, 2 BB, K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, RBI, 2 K

LF Madison Santos 0-4, 2 K

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2 BB

RF Grant Richardson 0-3, HBP

2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 2B, K

Chandler Champlain 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, balk (win)

Harold Cortijo 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Gerrit van Zijll 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR (save)

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 11-6 at FCL Tigers

DH Dayro Perez 2-6, 2 K

CF Daury Arias 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, HBP, outfield assist

RF Christopher Familia 0-4, BB, HBP

3B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, K

C Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2B, RBI, throwing error, passed ball

LF Felix Negueis 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K — OPS up to 1.311 in 12 G

1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, BB, RBI, K

SS Brenny Escanio 1-5, K, SB, GIDP

2B Alex Garcia 3-5, 2 RBI, SB, CS

Brock Selvidge 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HR, HBP

Shaine McNeely 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Montana Semmel 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR

Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 2-8 (7) and W, 6-3 (7) at DSL Bombers

Game 1 — resumption of suspended game from Thursday

DH Keiner Delgado 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, SB — DSL Yanks only got 3 hits in Game 1

CF Willy Montero 1-4, 3 K

LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, RBI, K

C Gabriel Bersing 0-2, K

C Ricardo Rodriguez 0-1

RF David Beckles 0-3, 2 K

SS Santiago Gomez 0-3, K

3B Juan Matheus 0-2, BB, K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-2, BB, 2 K

1B Johan Ferreira 1-2, BB, RBI, K, SB, fielding error

Carlos Lagrange 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K — beautiful work worthy of a song

Jan Pena 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, K

Jordy Luciano 1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR, WP, pickoff error (loss) — not-so-beautiful work

Game 2

SS Keiner Delgado 2-3, 2B, RBI, SB, SF — 1.106 OPS in 20 G

CF Willy Montero 1-4, 2B, RBI, K

DH Manuel Palencia 1-3, RBI, SB

PH Abrahan Ramirez 0-1

RF David Beckles 1-3, 2B, K

LF Louis Pierre 0-3, 2 K

2B Juan Matheus 0-1, 2 BB

C Diomedes Hernandez 0-3

3B Jhon Imbert 0-2, BB, 2 K, fielding error

1B Carlos Herrera 0-2, BB

Jordarlin Mendoza 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 8 K, 2 WP

Alejandro Gomez 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (loss)

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 8-2 (7) and W, 6-3 (7) vs. DSL Yankees

Game 1 — resumption of suspended game from Thursday

DH Hans Montero 1-3, 2B, BB, K, CS

CF John Cruz 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error

LF Joel Mendez 1-2, 3B, BB, RBI, K

3B Enger Castellano 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — big morning

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, RBI

SS Luis Suarez 0-2, BB

RF Juan Rosa 1-3, 2 K, SB

C Juan Sanchez 0-0

C Johan Contreras 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, passed ball

1B Edinson Duran 1-3, RBI, 2 K

Gerardo Abrego 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K

Hansel Rosario 0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Omar Gonzalez 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K, WP (win)

Rafaelin Nivar 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP

Game 2

SS Hans Montero 0-2, BB

CF John Cruz 1-3, 2B, 2 K

LF Joel Mendez 0-3, 3 K

DH Enger Castellano 1-3, 2B, RBI, K

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-3, 2 3B, RBI

C Gabriel Bersing 0-2, RBI, 2 K, SF — lol technically he was on the DSL Yanks for the first part of the first game on Thursday

RF Juan Rosa 0-3, 3 K

3B Luis Ogando 1-2, RBI, SB

1B Edinson Duran 0-2, K, fielding error

Daniel Guerrero 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP, balk

Pedro Rodriguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP (win)

Chalniel Arias 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP (save)