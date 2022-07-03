New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians: Jordan Montgomery vs. Triston McKenzie

The Yankees had a busy afternoon yesterday, sweeping a doubleheader and putting themselves in position to sweep the series in Cleveland. They’ll send out a good starter for the job, as they always do, with Jordan Montgomery getting the nod. The lefty has been a little shaky his last two starts, allowing nine runs across 12.2 innings, but he’ll still carry a rock-solid 3.27 ERA and 3.73 FIP into the day.

Cleveland will throw out an interesting young starter in Triston McKenzie. The righty has one of the lankiest frames in baseball, listed at 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds. He does not have overpowering velocity, with his four-seam average at 92.3 mph on the year, but the pitch does have good life on it. McKenzie also throws a curve and a slider about 20-percent of the time each. For the season, McKenzie sports a 4.03 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 80.1 innings.

Aaron Judge will get a rest as he works through his first slump of the year, while Jose Trevino gets the bump all the way up to the five spot in the lineup. Joey Gallo will get a start in his favorite right field, while Judge’s absence allows Marwin Gonzalez to enter in left.

How to watch

Location: Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

First pitch: 1:40 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY)

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.