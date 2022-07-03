Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/3/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Ron Marinaccio came in to mop up the mess Aroldis Chapman made in the matinee yesterday and did his job, retiring all three batters he faced. It continues his brilliant run of form since last being called up May 21st — 15.1 scoreless innings surrendering just one hit against 17 strikeouts.

Unfortunately, it was revealed that Marinaccio was dealing with dead arm after the game, and by the time the nightcap was settled, it was revealed that he would be heading to the IL for right shoulder inflammation. As of the time of writing, no replacement on the roster has been announced yet. Fingers crossed it’s just a minor issue, as Marinaccio has been a major boost to the Yankees bullpen with Chapman recently absent, Jonathan Loáisiga still on the road to recovery, and Chad Green out for the year.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As previously mentioned, Chapman made his return from the IL yesterday having spent the previous 41 days off the active roster with Achilles inflammation and looked ... exactly like he did prior to going on the IL. In typical Chapman fashion, he walked the first three batters he faced in Game 1 of the doubleheader, throwing 12 of 18 pitches out of the zone before getting pulled for Marinaccio with the bases loaded. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Clay Holmes has been the one of the most dominant relievers in baseball and converted 10 of 11 save opportunities while Chapman was injured.

Despite leaving the door open for Chapman to return to the closer role the entire time he was out injured, Aaron Boone has finally seen reason and conceded to leaving Clay Holmes as the closer for the near-future. To his credit, even Chapman admitted that Holmes “deserves to be the closer.” As he tries to work his way back to effectiveness, Chapman will be handed opportunities in the “seventh, eighth, and ninth innings.”

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Miguel Andújar was not happy last time he got sent down to Triple-A on June 3rd and even requested a trade through his agent. He was called up yesterday as the team’s 27th man for the doubleheader and went 1-for-8 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored on four line drives. He has performed well in 45 minor league games this season (125 wRC+), though considerably less so in the majors (58 wRC+ in 14 games). That said, the handful of timely hits with RISP he’s provided in his major league stints this season has ignited a debate as to whether he or the slumping Joey Gallo is the better option to take outfield reps.