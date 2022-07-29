New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Gerrit Cole vs. Kris Bubic

After a relatively quiet game from the Yankees’ bats last night, will they be able to do some damage against the Kansas City Royals’ starting pitching? The Yankees are going to once again face a young and unproven pitcher.

Perhaps fortunately for New York, Kris Bubic has a 5.53 ERA over 68.1 innings pitched. This compares quite favorably to last night’s starter, Brady Singer, who has a 3.51 ERA over 84.2 innings. Hopefully the Yankees will be able to find a little more success against Bubic than Singer, though it’d be hard to do worse than one hit, one walk, and ten strikeouts in seven innings.

On the other side, Gerrit Cole will take the mound after an uncharacteristically mediocre-at-best start in Baltimore. He had combined for 2 runs allowed and 23 strikeouts in his previous couple starts, but on July 23rd, the Orioles got to him for three runs on nine hits and walks, as the ace only managed to fan six batters. Desperate to gut out an extra inning with a weary bullpen, Cole lost the lead on a double and a single to begin the seventh, and the O’s went on to win, 6-3. The right-hander handled the Royals in a start back on April 30th, when he threw six shutout innings in a 3-0 win.

Benintendi will be playing in left field once again, though he is hitting sixth in the order. Having him arrive with his former team and then hit leadoff against them might have been a little much to put on a guy. It’s possible this might be a slightly easier way for him to transition to the Yankees.

On a positive note for the Royals, Salvador Perez is returning from the injured list. He is always a dangerous power hitter, even if he has not been hitting for a high average (.211). With him returning from the injured list, Cole will have to be careful not to give him a meatball that he can hit in the air.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380, KCSP 610

Online stream: MLB.tv, Amazon Prime Video (in market)

