Yankees prospects: Doubleheader magic for Anthony Volpe

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Suspended in third inning at Rochester Red Wings, though not before Oswald Peraza hit a bloop RBI double. They’ll pick up action at 5:05pm this afternoon.
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 (7) and W, 6-3 (7) at Richmond Flying Squirrels
Game 1
DH Anthony Volpe 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — booming double and 14th homer ...
CF Everson Pereira 1-2, 2 BB
C Austin Wells 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI — 3rd homer at Double-A
RF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, BB, K
SS Jesus Bastidas 1-4, RBI, K
LF Blake Perkins 1-2, BB, K
1B Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
3B Chad Bell 1-4, HR, RBI
2B Max Burt 0-2, BB, K, SB
Deivi García 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K— 1st outing since May 26th
Steven Jennings 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (win)
Kaleb Cowart 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, balk
Volpe does it again— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 28, 2022
The Yankees top prospect takes the team lead with his 14th homer of the season and gives us a 2-0 lead in the third! pic.twitter.com/biJNGnhvGQ
Game 2
SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, HR, RBI — ... and his 15th homer; made a helluva play, too
CF Everson Pereira 2-4
DH Austin Wells 2-4, 2B, K
RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, 2 BB
LF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K, GIDP
3B Chad Bell 1-4, K
1B Max Burt 0-2, BB, K
2B Cristian Perez 0-3, 2 K
Randy Vasquez 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 6 K — that’s some BB/K ratio
Aaron McGarity 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR
Anthony Volpe is him. pic.twitter.com/Df46dj76Rj— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 29, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-2 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2 K
C Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, K, SB
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, GIDP
1B Spencer Henson 0-2, 2 BB, K
DH Eric Wagaman 2-4
PR-DH Aldenis Sanchez 0-0
RF Grant Richardson 1-3, RBI, K, HBP
3B James Nelson 1-4, RBI, 2 K
LF Pat DeMarco 0-3, RBI, 2 K, SF
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI, K, SB
Jhonatan Munoz 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Shawn Semple 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR
Carlos Gomez 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)
Your @Honda Play of the Game is this Eduardo Torrealba sparkling barehanded turn. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/37BnlsDK5C— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 29, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 5-3 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2B, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 1-5, K
2B Jared Serna 0-4, K
DH Madison Santos 1-4, 3B, RBI
1B Ben Rice 1-3, BB
RF Christopher Familia 1-4, K
LF Kyle Battle 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, SB — go-ahead homer in the 9th
CF Raimfer Salinas 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 K
3B Luis Santos 0-3, BB
Sean Hermann 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, HBP
Danny Watson 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K
Zach Kohn 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HBP (win)
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 6-2 at FCL Blue Jays
SS Dayro Perez 1-5, RBI, 2 K
CF Daury Arias 1-5, 2B
C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, RBI, K, picked off a runner at 2nd
1B Jesus Rodriguez 3-4, HR, RBI — 1.057 OPS in 24 games
LF Pablo Olivares 1-3, SB — rehabbing from High-A Hudson Valley
LF D’Vaughn Knowles 0-1, K
DH Connor Cannon 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K — rehabbing from Low-A Tampa
PH-DH Kelvin Espino 1-1, HR, RBI
RF Felix Negueis 0-3, BB, K
3B Ronny Rojas 0-4, 2 K
2B Brenny Escanio 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, SB
Justin Lange 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K (win) — hitless ball
Osiel Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP — not-so-hitless ball
Montana Semmel 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R< 0 BB, 1 K (save) — hitless ball
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 1-3 vs. DSL Cubs Red
SS Keiner Delgado 1-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K, picked off by catcher — 1.084 OPS in 34 games
CF Willy Montero 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, CS
DH Manuel Palencia 2-4 — and that will do it for DSL Yanks hits!
RF David Beckles 0-4, K, 2 GIDP
C Gabriel Bersing 0-2, 2 BB, picked off a runner at 3rd
3B Santiago Gomez 0-3, BB, K
2B Juan Matheus 0-3, BB, K, throwing error
LF Jhon Imbert 0-4, K
1B Johan Ferreira 0-3, BB, K
Jordarlin Mendoza 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, pickoff — well dang
Franyer Herrera 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP, pickoff error (loss)
Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, 2 WP
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 4-3 at DSL Mets 1
CF Fidel Montero 1-3, 2 BB, K, SB — 32nd steal in 36 games
RF John Cruz 0-3, BB
3B Enger Castellano 0-0, 3 BB, HBP, SB
DH Joel Mendez 1-4, RBI, GIDP, SB
C Juan Sanchez 1-3, K
C Johan Contreras 0-1
SS Luis Ogando 1-4, 2 RBI, K
LF Juan Rosa 0-4, 4 K
2B Andry Javier 0-4, 2 K
1B Edinson Duran 1-4, K
Diego Hernandez 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, 2 WP
Alexis Paulino 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 2 WP (win)
Ruben Castillo 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (save)
