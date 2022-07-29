Yankees prospects: Doubleheader magic for Anthony Volpe

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Suspended in third inning at Rochester Red Wings, though not before Oswald Peraza hit a bloop RBI double. They’ll pick up action at 5:05pm this afternoon.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 (7) and W, 6-3 (7) at Richmond Flying Squirrels

Game 1

DH Anthony Volpe 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — booming double and 14th homer ...

CF Everson Pereira 1-2, 2 BB

C Austin Wells 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI — 3rd homer at Double-A

RF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, BB, K

SS Jesus Bastidas 1-4, RBI, K

LF Blake Perkins 1-2, BB, K

1B Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

3B Chad Bell 1-4, HR, RBI

2B Max Burt 0-2, BB, K, SB

Deivi García 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K— 1st outing since May 26th

Steven Jennings 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Kaleb Cowart 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, balk

Volpe does it again



The Yankees top prospect takes the team lead with his 14th homer of the season and gives us a 2-0 lead in the third! pic.twitter.com/biJNGnhvGQ — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 28, 2022

Game 2

SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, HR, RBI — ... and his 15th homer; made a helluva play, too

CF Everson Pereira 2-4

DH Austin Wells 2-4, 2B, K

RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, 2 BB

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K, GIDP

3B Chad Bell 1-4, K

1B Max Burt 0-2, BB, K

2B Cristian Perez 0-3, 2 K

Randy Vasquez 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 6 K — that’s some BB/K ratio

Aaron McGarity 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR

Anthony Volpe is him. pic.twitter.com/Df46dj76Rj — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 29, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-2 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2 K

C Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, K, SB

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, GIDP

1B Spencer Henson 0-2, 2 BB, K

DH Eric Wagaman 2-4

PR-DH Aldenis Sanchez 0-0

RF Grant Richardson 1-3, RBI, K, HBP

3B James Nelson 1-4, RBI, 2 K

LF Pat DeMarco 0-3, RBI, 2 K, SF

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI, K, SB

Jhonatan Munoz 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Shawn Semple 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR

Carlos Gomez 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Your @Honda Play of the Game is this Eduardo Torrealba sparkling barehanded turn. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/37BnlsDK5C — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 29, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 5-3 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2B, 2 K

C Antonio Gomez 1-5, K

2B Jared Serna 0-4, K

DH Madison Santos 1-4, 3B, RBI

1B Ben Rice 1-3, BB

RF Christopher Familia 1-4, K

LF Kyle Battle 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, SB — go-ahead homer in the 9th

CF Raimfer Salinas 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 K

3B Luis Santos 0-3, BB

Sean Hermann 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, HBP

Danny Watson 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K

Zach Kohn 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HBP (win)

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 6-2 at FCL Blue Jays

SS Dayro Perez 1-5, RBI, 2 K

CF Daury Arias 1-5, 2B

C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, RBI, K, picked off a runner at 2nd

1B Jesus Rodriguez 3-4, HR, RBI — 1.057 OPS in 24 games

LF Pablo Olivares 1-3, SB — rehabbing from High-A Hudson Valley

LF D’Vaughn Knowles 0-1, K

DH Connor Cannon 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K — rehabbing from Low-A Tampa

PH-DH Kelvin Espino 1-1, HR, RBI

RF Felix Negueis 0-3, BB, K

3B Ronny Rojas 0-4, 2 K

2B Brenny Escanio 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, SB

Justin Lange 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K (win) — hitless ball

Osiel Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP — not-so-hitless ball

Montana Semmel 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R< 0 BB, 1 K (save) — hitless ball

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 1-3 vs. DSL Cubs Red

SS Keiner Delgado 1-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K, picked off by catcher — 1.084 OPS in 34 games

CF Willy Montero 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, CS

DH Manuel Palencia 2-4 — and that will do it for DSL Yanks hits!

RF David Beckles 0-4, K, 2 GIDP

C Gabriel Bersing 0-2, 2 BB, picked off a runner at 3rd

3B Santiago Gomez 0-3, BB, K

2B Juan Matheus 0-3, BB, K, throwing error

LF Jhon Imbert 0-4, K

1B Johan Ferreira 0-3, BB, K

Jordarlin Mendoza 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, pickoff — well dang

Franyer Herrera 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, WP, pickoff error (loss)

Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, 2 WP

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 4-3 at DSL Mets 1

CF Fidel Montero 1-3, 2 BB, K, SB — 32nd steal in 36 games

RF John Cruz 0-3, BB

3B Enger Castellano 0-0, 3 BB, HBP, SB

DH Joel Mendez 1-4, RBI, GIDP, SB

C Juan Sanchez 1-3, K

C Johan Contreras 0-1

SS Luis Ogando 1-4, 2 RBI, K

LF Juan Rosa 0-4, 4 K

2B Andry Javier 0-4, 2 K

1B Edinson Duran 1-4, K

Diego Hernandez 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, 2 WP

Alexis Paulino 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 2 WP (win)

Ruben Castillo 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (save)