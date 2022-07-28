New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Jameson Taillon vs. Brady Singer

The New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals for a four-game set in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium. This series comes at an interesting time, just as these two ballclubs struck a deal in the late hours of last night. New York acquired the services of left-handed hitting outfielder, Andrew Benintendi, for a trio of pitching prospects, and since the Royals were already coming to town, Benintendi didn’t even have to book a flight for his new home out in the Bronx.

The last-place Royals arrive following back-to-back shutout losses at home, at the hands of the lowly Los Angeles Angels, which tells you all you need to know about the state of their season. It’s a good time for the Yankees to bounce back after a couple of tough losses in the Subway Series versus the New York Mets earlier in the week.

For the first game of the series, Jameson Taillon will get the ball on the home side, and attempt to regain early season form after his shortest outing of the year against the Orioles last week, when he failed to complete three innings. The Royals counter with Brady Singer, who’s coming off three straight quality starts, and punched out 12 Rays in his last outing.

The left fielder Benintendi gets to lead off in his Yankee debut, his first start at the top spot in the lineup since his final game with the Red Sox (August 11, 2020). Despite the trade, Joey Gallo is still with the Yankees, as the team optioned Tim Locastro; Gallo will play right field and bat seventh tonight. Aaron Judge will take DH duties, Aaron Hicks takes center, and both DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get the night off with Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Rizzo in the infield.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380, KCSP 610

Online stream: MLB.tv

