Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 164: Super Benintendo Chalmers

Problem: The Yankees have been off their game in July with a 10-12 record and 2-5 since the end of the All-Star break, including an 0-4 mark against the potential October opponent Astros and Mets. Sure, IL stints from Michael King, Giancarlo Stanton, and Luis Severino haven’t helped matters, but even with the team’s terrific record, areas for improvement are clear.

Solution: GM Brian Cashman took an important step toward resolving one issue last night by trading for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who will fully push Joey Gallo to the bench (or off the roster) and lessen the need to play Matt Carpenter out of position. Is he Juan Soto? No, but it’s unclear if the superstar will be moved prior to the deadline and even still, it’s better to ensure that at least you get *a* solution for the outfield and if the package falls into place, it’s not like the Yankees will refuse to add Soto because of Benintendi. The cost was minimal, too.

Kunj and I delved into the Benintendi acquisition, the Soto rumors, the various injuries, bid a likely sad farewell to Gallo, and urge the Yankees to stay vigilant and add a pitcher as well. (Luis Castillo, anyone?) We then wrap up this compact episode with a quick look at the B-Ref leaderboard and salute the Yankee & Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.