Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/28/22

It’s time for the Yankees to upgrade to Super Benintendo. The Bombers traded for outfielder Andrew Benintendi last night, just after their walk-off loss to the Mets went final. I can’t say that I expected it to be official that fast, but I suppose that we are on July 28th at this point and anything can happen. For my initial reactions, click here! For Kevin’s more fleshed-out thoughts, click here!

Today on the site, we’ll have Josh reviewing the Yankees’ AL rivalry action last night, Matt previewing the upcoming series against the Benintendi-less Royals, and Andrés pitching fellow Royal Scott Barlow as a trade target. We’ll also have plenty more Benintendi trade content!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. What do you predict Andrew Benintendi will hit for the remainder of the season?

2. Which Yankees prospect do you most regret giving up for Benintendi?