Citi Field had erupted, the lifeless Bronx stood still,

As the crosstown Mets took the series, two games to nil.

But then, as Yankees fans everywhere were distraught,

Jack Curry announced on Twitter a player whose services the Yanks had bought.

“Yankees are acquiring Benintendi,”

The YES Network analyst had tweeted.

A trio of prospects, low-level minor leaguers,

Cashman sent to the Royals for the All-Star Major Leaguer.

The hot stove has been rather quite this deadline, as the baseball world has waited with bated breath on superstar Juan Soto and the Nationals. With the Yankees dropping to 2-5 since the All-Star break (and 10-12 in July) after another loss to the Mets, Brian Cashman decided that he was tired of waiting. The GM sent three minor league pitching prospects to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for All-Star left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 28, 2022

Needless to say, the game thread and recap immediately stopped talking about the game and began talking about the new Yankees outfielder, focusing on how he ought to be an immediate upgrade over last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Joey Gallo.

Others, however, focused on the fact that his name was not spelled J-u-an-S-o-t-o.

Still others, however, didn’t seem to care about the Benintendi move at all beyond the fact that the Yankees did not give up any top prospects, turning their focus to what many consider to be the team’s most important target at the deadline: Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo.

Obviously, the Yankees are not yet done. Gallo’s days in pinstripes are certainly numbered, while Andy Martino tweeted that the Yankees had sent scouts to Cincinnati to watch Castillo pitch yesterday and have been talking with the Athletics about another target, Frankie Montas. At least one starting pitcher is probably on the horizon, as well as a reliever or two. And then, of course, there’s the classic Ninja Cashman out-of-the-box move that nobody sees coming until it lights up Jack Curry’s Twitter account (last year, it was the Anthony Rizzo deal).

But that’s for another day. So far, the story’s all about a left-handed hitting outfielder who came up with the Red Sox, reached All-Star status with the Royals, and who is, in essence, the exact opposite of Joey Gallo. Vote in our poll below to let us know what you think about the first major deal of the deadline, and as always, join us in the comments section down below.