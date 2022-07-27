New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Domingo Germán vs. Max Scherzer

After dropping yesterday’s Subway Series opener, the Yankees will look to bounce back today and pick up a split in Queens. In game one, despite scoring two runs in the top of the first, the Mets answered back with four and never looked back, winning 6-3. On paper, today’s game has the Yankees at a bit of a disadvantage just from the pitching matchup alone.

Domingo Germán is set to get the ball for the Yankees today in his second outing of the season. His season debut went fairly poorly, as he allowed five runs in three innings, giving up two home runs to the Astros. Houston has a good offense, but just going off runs, the Mets have been even better, so Germán’s going to need to be on his game to bounce back.

Meanwhile, his opposing number is just some guy named Max Scherzer. While the future Hall of Famer has missed some time with injuries, Scherzer has done Scherzer things this season, coming into this game with a 2.28 ERA, a 2.48 FIP, and a 0.893 WHIP. He’s still very good.

As for the rest of the lineup, it’s a fairly normal one considering who’s healthy right now. Matt Carpenter will get a day in right field, as the Aarons Judge and Hicks will be in center and left field respectively. Anthony Rizzo is getting a DH day, with DJ LeMahieu taking over his duties at first.

Come join us in the game thread as the Yankees try and bounce back from an off-night in Queens.

How to watch

Location: Citi Field — Queens, NY

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (NYM)

Online stream: Watch ESPN

