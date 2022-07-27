Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/27/22

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: If you hadn’t heard yet, Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL yesterday, retroactive to July 24. We were originally told that the All-Star slugger was feeling “exhausted” and Stanton beat around the bush a little when asked about his recent days off, but it was finally revealed that he had been diagnosed with Achilles tendonitis. The injury could cost him two to three weeks, but early indications say that’s a loose timeframe. For now it remains to be seen how much time he will miss, but hopefully he’s back sooner rather than later.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: It wouldn’t be a July news roundup without some mention of the trade deadline. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees might be comfortable with using much-heralded prospect Oswald Peraza as a trade chip at the deadline. Though this likely doesn’t come as much of a surprise — the organization seems all-in on Uber-prospect Anthony Volpe (more on him later) — it is interesting to think through what type of package Peraza could be included in, and for whom. After a rough start to the year in Triple-A, the 22-year-old defensive stalwart has turned things on at the plate since June, so he could be an intriguing piece for a rebuilding team to build around.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Yankees fans and the organization alike held their breath as Michael King exited the game against the Baltimore Orioles after leaving the mound in the middle of an at-bat, holding his arm and biting his glove. As we found out later that evening, he had fractured his elbow and would be out for the remainder of the season. The scary part was that Tommy John surgery was not ruled out at that time. Yesterday, we got further clarification on King’s injury, and, as far as injury news is concerned, it’s promising. Apparently his UCL looks okay for a pitcher and Tommy John is not being recommended at this time. He’ll still undergo surgery to repair his fractured elbow, but there’s now hope that the relief ace may actually be ready for Spring Training. All things considered, this is great news for what appears to be a great dude.

CBS Sports | Chris Bengel: This one’s for all the historians out there. Yankees fans of a certain age (and those who enjoy watching the lowlights) surely remember the infamous broken bat incident between Roger Clemens and Mike Piazza that happened all the way back in the 2000 Mets-Yankees World Series. Well, 22 years later, we have been given even more context about that bonkers incident, courtesy of Joe Torre. Apparently, in the heat of competition and frustrated by what had transpired on the field, Clemens began crying in the clubhouse. As an emotional dude myself, I totally get it, Rog. Clemens has still never talked about the incident publicly, though Piazza has stated he does not hold a grudge.

New York Daily News | Tony Paige: Whenever prospects are brought up around this time, it’s usually to discuss their appeal to other teams. Instead of focusing on unsubstantiated rumors and worrying about who will be dealt for whom — which, fair warning, do get mentioned at the start of this article — let’s check in with stud prospect Anthony Volpe. After getting off to a bit of a sluggish start at the plate in Double-A, Volpe has really come on strong lately, turning his season around in a big way and restoring faith in the youngster. For Volpe, the best way to drown out the trade rumors is to keep doing his thing at TD Bank Ballpark. Volpe continues to do and say the right things, so it’s no surprise that the organization (and a lot of fans) are so high on him.