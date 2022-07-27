Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/27/22

This split of the Subway Series is halfway over, and things don’t look great for the Bombers. Jordan Montgomery couldn’t hold yesterday’s early lead as the Yankees lost a game they had chances to win, and to make matters worse, today’s pitching matchup is a complete mismatch: Domingo Germán vs. Max Scherzer. Germán will have to be much, much sharper than he was in his season debut to give the Yankees a chance.

On the site today, we’ve got a loaded slate of trade deadline coverage, as Chris analyzes outfielder David Peralta, Erin profiles lefty reliever Andrew Chafin, and Jeff takes a look at Joey Wendle. I’ll also run down last night’s AL action, while Esteban provides the at-bat of the week, which comes from a surprising source this time around.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Citi Field

Fun Questions:

1. Who’s had a more surprising 2022, the Yankees or the Mets?

2. Do the Yankees have any chance with Domingo Germán up against Max Scherzer tonight?