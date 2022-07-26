Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/26/22

The Yankees and Mets aren’t rivals in the sense that the Yankees and the Red Sox are, but there’s a history between these teams. Outside of the 2000 World Series its mostly circumstantial, but the headlines write themselves when the cross-town teams meet up for a match, and that’s exactly what we’ve got on our hands tonight. The Yankees failed their first litmus test of the second half when they got swept in two games by the Astros, but the Mets provide a second attempt in short succession.

Before the Subway Series kicks off, we’ve got some stuff to keep you occupied. Dan has a review of the latest week down in the minors, and Matt recaps last night’s rivalry action. Then, Peter has a back-to-back with the Mets preview and a look at the Reds’ Tyler Mahle. Josh ponders the unthinkable and examines the Red Sox as a trade partner thanks to their massive July slump, John looks into Steve Cishek as a potential bullpen addition, and Esteban reflects on how Luis Castillo appears to be an ideal Brian Cashman acquisition waiting to happen.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, SNY, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Citi Field

Fun Questions:

1. Who will make more trades from now until the deadline, the Yankees or the Mets?

2. Do you think Seattle holds on for a playoff spot this year?