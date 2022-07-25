Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Over a month of speculation has led up to this — we have a little more than a week to go before the August 2nd trade deadline. The Yankees have been on a bit of a plateau during this time, and have seen teams like the Astros and Dodgers enter their stratosphere in the standings with the Mets and Braves on the perimeter as well. The division lead is still secure, but a division title is far from the ultimate goal of this team, and thus we’ve been looking at all of the upgrades the Yankees could make.

The names that carry the biggest impact — Soto, Castillo, Montas, Reynolds, Happ, etc. — are all still on the table. Whether the team is willing to spend the prospect cost that it’ll take to nab one or two of those players remains to be seen. The league has plenty of teams looking to get into the race this year, and that begs the question of just what will the Yankees do. Can they count on winning the Soto sweepstakes if they go all-in for him? Can they pry Castillo and an outfielder out of this market? Should they look for a reliever now that Michael King is out for the rest of the year? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of July 28th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.