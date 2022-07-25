Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/25/22

NY Post | Dan Martin: Aaron Judge has been having a season like no other in recent Yankee memory. The slugger has launched 37 home runs now after mashing another one in the series finale in Baltimore, but he’s providing a lot more than just historic home run power to the team. His teammates are in awe of Judge’s holistic effort, and he pushes himself to be a well-rounded elite ballplayer. It’s part of why he’s a frontrunner for the MVP award, and beyond that one of the best players in the game.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: There was some murmuring building up on Sunday when the Yankees pulled some big names from their minor league games in close matches. Jasson Domínguez, as well as Trey Sweeney and Josh Breaux, were scratched late without any indication of injury, prompting widespread intrigue that perhaps a trade was going down. That doesn’t appear to be the case, and it may have just been a situation where the extreme heat from yesterday played a factor in this decision, but as the trade deadline draws closer these players will face even more of a spotlight for any indication that a deal may be going down.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Nationals are openly shopping their generational superstar in Juan Soto, but another one may be quietly getting attention on the market. The Angels have been a mess (again), and teams have been watching to see if Shohei Ohtani could possibly become available, given that he’s only under contract for another year. The Angels, for what it’s worth, haven’t put him out there like the Nationals have with Soto, but it’ll be an interesting spot to watch as the usual July chaos builds.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Ron Marinaccio (#97) from the 15-day injured list.

• Designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 24, 2022

Finally, in some roster coverage, Ron Marinaccio is making his way back to the big league club after a short rehab in Somerset. Marinaccio was shut down for a few weeks with shoulder inflammation, but his presence could be a solid boost for the pen after losing Michael King for the season. Shane Greene loses his spot on the roster as the corresponding move, ending his second Yankees tenure as a short fill-in.