Yankees Social Media Spotlight: All-Star Edition

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Yankees in Hollywood

The Judge family was looking stylish this past week at the All-Star Game in LA. Aaron Judge posted pictures with other players and celebrities who attended the event and showed off his Hollywood outfit. Check it out!

Gerrit Cole

Since the Yankees’ ace threw on Sunday, he didn’t pitch in the actual All-Star Game, but Cole attended his fifth Midsummer Classic and his second with the Yankees. He was at the festivities with his wife Amy and son Caden.

Nestor Cortes

Of course Nasty Nestor had to rock the chain. The lefty went all out for his first All-Star selection and had one of the best outfits of the night. He also made sure to use some deception and hesitation in his windup when he took the mound that night for the fans to see.

Giancarlo Stanton

Mr. LA was awarded as the All-Star Game’s MVP for his game-tying two-run home run that helped the American League to victory. The hometown kid showed up and was the key contributor to his team’s win. It was an awesome story for the man who became just the third Yankee after Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013) to win the All-Star Game MVP.

Jose Trevino

Showing up in matching suits with your son is a power move and they stole the show. Trevino was very grateful for the opportunity, and even recorded his first All-Star hit during the game.