Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/25/22

That was a chaotic few days. The Yankees got swept in a doubleheader in Houston on Thursday, won in Baltimore on Friday but lost Michael King for the season, suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of the O’s on Saturday, and then capped it with a blessedly easy 6-0 win despite disgustingly hot weather. Just another extended weekend, right? The Yankees made a short trip home to New York and will be off today before the Subway Series begins against the Mets in Queens tomorrow.

We are definitely in the throes of trade season here at Pinstripe Alley. After my Rivalry Roundup and Joe’s belated Social Media Spotlight, we have trade target posts on quite a few different relievers: there’s Matt on Rockies righty Daniel Bard, John on former Yankee Ian Kennedy (now with the D-backs), and Peter on Gary Sánchez’s 2016 Rookie of the Year rival, Michael Fulmer of the Tigers. Madison will then hit us with a mailbag request and we’ll be home free.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think the badly-slumping Red Sox will end up selling at the trade deadline?

2. What will you be watching tonight with the Yankees off?