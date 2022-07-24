New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Nestor Cortes vs. Dean Kremer

This has been a difficult series so far for Aaron Boone’s ballclub. The first game was a close win but featured Michael King’s season-ending injury. Last night’s game could and should have been a win (despite a number of runner stranded) until the pitching came undone late. At least a victory today would wrap up a series win against an Orioles team that I would argue isn’t the worst in the division, at least right now.

Nestor Cortes will start his second half, looking to build off of his breakout that saw him pitch in the All-Star Game. His last full start was 10 days ago against the Cincinnati Reds, where he threw seven innings of one-earned run ball yet came away with the loss.

The Orioles counter with Dean Kremer, who is having a solid season so far over a little more than 40 innings pitched and eight starts. His ERA is 2.59, but his FIP is higher at 3.60. The amount of hard contact he gives up suggests his numbers should be a little higher — his expected ERA according to Baseball Savant is 5.21. His strikeout numbers also aren’t great, but he also doesn’t give out very many walks. Kremer also hasn’t thrown more than five innings in a start since June 28th. He hasn’t faced the Yankees so far this season.

On the position player side, DJ LeMahieu will hit leadoff for the Yankees and play third base, with Josh Donaldson getting the day off. Aaron Judge bats second and is the DH, followed by Anthony Rizzo at first, Gleyber Torres at second, Matt Carpenter in right, Aaron Hicks in center, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, Jose Trevino at catcher, and Joey Gallo in left. This is the second straight game now that Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t started — he said he’s just “a little beat up” but expects to be back in the lineup when the Yankees play the Mets on Tuesday.

The Yankees also have Ron Marinaccio back in the bullpen, fresh from the IL. It will be nice to have him back with so many of their arms reeling from four games in three days immediately after the All-Star break. To make room, Shane Greene’s return to the Yankees ended after one day (and one game), as he was designated for assignment.

Cedric Mullins will lead off for the Orioles and play center field, as usual. Trey Mancini follows in right field, Ryan Mountcastle is at first base, and Austin Hays in left. Adley Rutschman will bat fifth and DH. Ramón Urías will play second base, Tyler Nevin is at third, Robinson Chirinos will catch, and Jorge Mateo will close out the batting order and play shortstop.

The heat in Baltimore today will be brutal — here’s to a safe game.

How to watch:

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 1:35 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES, MASN

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

