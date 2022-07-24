Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/24/22

Well, a scintillating first half has given way to a thus far frustrating second half. Tight losses to Houston are crushing, while losses in Baltimore still feel like missed opportunities, even with the Orioles playing some much-improved baseball. The Yankees will turn to Nestor Cortes to try and get things moving in the right direction again.

All that said, we have plenty to keep you occupied on the site today ahead of the matinee finale in Baltimore. Josh will go over last night’s AL action, while Sam looks at Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander as a trade target. Also, Matt reviews the most consequential plays of the Yankees’ first half, Jesse opines on unpredictability in baseball, and Estevão looks at the Mike King-shaped hole in the bullpen.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Will Jameson Taillon get himself straightened out this season?

2. Does Michael King’s injury necessitate a trade for a reliever?