New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Gerrit Cole vs. Jordan Lyles

Yesterday was the definition of a Pyrrhic victory for the Yankees, a 7-6 win that saw Michael King fracture his elbow and Aroldis Chapman continue to be unreliable. With three straight tough games in two days coming out of the All Star break, New York could use a laugher, and the ballclub has a good shot with Gerrit Cole on the mound against the Orioles tonight.

Cole has, once again, provided the mix of workhorse innings and high-ceiling performance that are asked of aces. Of the four topline pitching metrics — ERA, xERA, FIP, and xFIP — only his FIP is higher than last season, and his xFIP is the lowest of his career save for his otherworldly 2019 season, indicating that, if he can get his home run issues under control, he’s effectively the best pitcher in baseball.

Cole has faced the Orioles twice this year, one being that weird, 11-strikeout, zero-walk, five-run affair in late May. Overall, he’s thrown 15 innings against the O’s, striking out 16 against no walks, and crucially, allowing just a single home run.

While Baltimore has played better this year than we might have expected, Jordan Lyles has not been. The veteran righty owns a 4.76 ERA and 4.35 FIP, giving up some of the hardest contact in baseball. This is his fifth outing against the Yankees, with two good starts both coming from Camden Yards. Overall, his ERA against the Bombers stands at 4.56, pretty well in line with his season numbers.

Giancarlo Stanton is out of the lineup tonight, with Anthony Rizzo DHing, DJ LeMahieu at first base, and Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Matt Carpenter from left to right in the outfield. Kyle Higashioka will catch Cole ahead of a likely Jose Trevino start tomorrow in the day game after the night game.

The Yankees made a couple roster moves to replenish the pitching staff, as Clarke Schmidt and former Yankee Shane Greene came up from Triple-A with King landing on the IL and outfielder Tim Locastro returning to the minors.

Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt (#86) from Triple-A SWB.

Signed RHP Shane Greene (#61) to a Major League contract and selected him to the 26-man roster from Triple-A SWB.

How to watch:

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES, MASN

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

