Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/23/22

The Yankees won and lost yesterday. They were credited in the standings with a win, but they lost one of their relief aces, Michael King, for the season. It’s hard to quantify just how good King’s been and the leap he’s taken this year, but the Yankees will have to find someone else to trust with some crucial innings down the stretch now.

Before the Yankees go for another series win, we’ll run you through the day. Peter has the rivalry recap, featuring an in-depth look at the football game masquerading as a baseball game that went down in Fenway last night. Josh opines on how we view player development, Kunj makes an appeal for a former Yankee to return, and Andrés makes the case for Arizona’s Merrill Kelly. Then, Chris checks back on some of the pitchers from the free agent class and Kevin takes us back to a trade from 100 years ago that formed the beginning of the trade deadline.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Should the Yankees look to acquire a bullpen arm now that King is out for the year?

2. Do you expect the trade market to pick up soon or go down to the wire?