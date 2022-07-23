Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/23/22

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: The Yankees won their battle with the Orioles last night, but they lost a significant member of the team. Michael King, one of the team’s most effective relievers alongside closer Clay Holmes, had to exit the game in the middle of the eighth inning after throwing a pitch and immediately grabbing for his elbow. The early word is that King fractured his elbow on the delivery, and while we won’t get official word until he undergoes testing, it’s expected that King will be out for the rest of the year.

SNY | Andy Martino: Since the news of the Nationals potentially making Juan Soto available has broken, plenty of people have discussed the possibility of the Yankees making a deal for him. While there does seem to be a chance of it happening, it would lead to some interesting decisions. The belief is that the Yankees would not do long-term deals for both Soto and upcoming free agent Aaron Judge should the Yankees land the Nats superstar.

New York Post | Jon Heyman: Speaking of the Judge half of that potential conundrum, there was apparently no progress made on a deal over the All-Star break. That puts him on track to become a free agent at the end of the season, and keeps a lot of variables up in the air as the trade deadline draws closer.

New York Post | Mike Vaccaro: It’s not impossible for the Yankees to potentially win playoff games in Houston, but after Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, it’s clear that the Yankees should very much want homefield advantage. While the Yankees battled back in the ninth inning of both matchups, Thursday’s games confirmed a season series loss, which means the Yankees will have to finish at least one game ahead of the Astros to avoid a potential series decided at Minute Maid Park.

Sports Illustrated | Emma Baccellieri: Here’s a look into what it’s like to be a reliever who has to charge into a bench-clearing kerfuffle. Clay Holmes is among those giving their thoughts on a thing that happens regularly, but is often humorous.