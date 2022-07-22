New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Jameson Taillon vs. Tyler Wells

The second half did not get off to the best of starts yesterday for the Yankees. In a doubleheader in Houston, the Yankees dropped both games to the Astros, in turn losing the season series to one of their biggest foes. Tonight, they’ll look to bounce back from that and get something as they head to Baltimore.

The last time the Yankees faced the Orioles, things went okay, when they took two of three at Yankee Stadium. Plus, a week before that, they had won three of four in Baltimore. However since then, the Orioles have come alive, going 28-19 and getting on the fringes of the playoff race. While they’re not still in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, like they were a week and a half ago, this is going to be a very different Orioles team, vibes-wise, than the Yankees last faced.

Tonight in the opener, Jameson Taillon will get the start. After struggling for a decently long stretch post-perfect game bid, Taillon had a very solid performance in his last start before the All-Star break. He allowed one run in six innings against the Red Sox, reaching at least six frames for the first time since nearly making history. Tonight, he’ll look to continue that.

As for the rest of the Yankees, it’s an off-day for Gleyber Torres and Aaron Hicks. DJ LeMahieu is getting a game at second, and Tim Locastro in right field, with Aaron Judge in center and Joey Gallo in left.

Tyler Wells is set to take the mound for Baltimore. He’s been pretty solid in his three starts against the Yankees so far this season, having allowed four earned runs in 14 innings.

Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards - Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, MASN

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

