Yankees prospects: FCL Yanks steal eight bases

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off-day
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Off-day
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Off-day
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Off-day
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 5-2 vs. FCL Tigers
SS Dayro Perez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
C Agustin Ramirez 2-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB
2B Jared Serna 3-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 SB
1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3
LF Alan Mejia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
DH Felix Negueis 0-4, 2 K
RF Kelvin Espino 0-4, 3 K
3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
Justin Lange 3.1 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 4 K
Osiel Rodriguez 2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K (win)
Leam Mendez 1 IP, 0 R, 2 H (hold)
Montana Semmel 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K
Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Suspended, 0-0 bottom of the first. Will be resumed on July 30th
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Suspended, 0-0 bottom of the first. Will be resumed on July 27th
