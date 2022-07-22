Yankees prospects: FCL Yanks steal eight bases

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off-day

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Off-day

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Off-day

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Off-day

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 5-2 vs. FCL Tigers

SS Dayro Perez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

C Agustin Ramirez 2-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB

2B Jared Serna 3-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 SB

1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3

LF Alan Mejia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

DH Felix Negueis 0-4, 2 K

RF Kelvin Espino 0-4, 3 K

3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB



Justin Lange 3.1 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 4 K

Osiel Rodriguez 2.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K (win)

Leam Mendez 1 IP, 0 R, 2 H (hold)

Montana Semmel 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Suspended, 0-0 bottom of the first. Will be resumed on July 30th

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Suspended, 0-0 bottom of the first. Will be resumed on July 27th