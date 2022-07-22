Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/22/22

Yesterday was complete garbage for a multitude of reasons, and I’m not particularly interested in talking about it. The Yankees are still a good enough baseball team to win the World Series in 2022, but they still clearly have a lot to prove against the Astros and could certainly use some trade deadline reinforcements. Anyway. Onto the next.

Today on the site, Peter will preview the weekend series in Baltimore and Dan will review how the Yankees’ draft class impacts their current organizational depth. Later on, Chris will dream on Bryan Reynolds as a trade target and Madison will answer your mailbag questions. There will be no Rivalry Roundup today, as the Yankees played the Astros directly and none of their other AL rivals were in action.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions:

1. Would you even bother giving Domingo Germán another start in place of Luis Severino?

2. Now that the Orioles have completed a .500 first half at 46-46, what will be their final win total?