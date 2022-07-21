Yankees activate Domingo Germán, DFA Ryan Weber

With Luis Severino expected to miss several weeks with a right lat strain, the Yankees activated the pitcher who will seemingly take his spot in the rotation for the time being: Domingo Germán. He is now officially off the 60-day injured list and part of the active roster.

Germán will make his season debut against the Houston Astros tonight at Minute Maid Park, and will try to avenge the Yankees’ loss in the matinee. He has missed the entire campaign to this point while nursing a right shoulder impingement, but looked better in his minor league rehab assignment and is ready to pitch meaningful innings. His last outing featured six shutout frames and three hits allowed.

The often-inconsistent Germán made 18 starts last year, covering 98.1 innings of a mediocre 4.58 ERA. He did have a pretty solid 1.18 WHIP, and struck out 98 hitters, though he allowed an unsettling 17 homers. It’s a little hard to believe, but Germán is a couple weeks from turning 30 already, and this will mark the beginning of his fifth season in the majors.

To make room for German on the roster, the Yanks designated Ryan Weber for assignment again. The right-hander has left a good impression this year, compiling a 1.17 ERA and a 0.52 WHIP in 7.2 frames. If nobody claims him, Weber will return to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre for depth, which has already happened a couple times this year.