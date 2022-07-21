Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/21/22

Let’s jump right into it — after a few days off (for most of the team, with a fun excursion for six of the guys) the Yankees are back to playing ball. They’ve got quite a tall task to get back into the swing of things, starting off with a doubleheader today in Houston before going to take on the re-invigorated Orioles and then the NL East-leading Mets. We’ll see if the time off shook the team out of their little funk, or if they’re going to continue a streak of so-so performance.

The site is going full steam ahead as well, beginning with Andrew and Kunj providing the latest episode of the podcast. Then John takes us through what the Yankees’ rivals are targeting at the trade deadline, and Peter and Andrés look at trade targets Frankie Montas and Scott Effross, respectively. Sandwiched between the player cases, Josh muses on the state of Aaron Boone’s tenure around the clubhouse and the managing field at large.

Also, last night Josh hosted a Space with Andrew, Peter, and myself. We talked about the draft and dived into some Juan Soto speculation, be sure to give it a listen.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Game 1:

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SportsNet-SW, MLB Network (out-of-market, only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Game 2:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SportsNet-SW, MLB Network (out-of-market, only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Fun Questions:

1. The Yankees have 70 games left in the season, what record will they have in this second half?

2. How long can Baltimore keep up with the Wild Card pack?