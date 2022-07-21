Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/21/22

New York Post | David Scott: Jose Trevino has become a star among Yankee fans with his performance and personality this season, but after being mic’d up during Tuesday’s All-Star Game, he may have broken out into the baseball world at large. My favorite moment was the anecdote about asking Shohei Ohtani what protein he takes, but the pitch selection conversation with Nestor Cortes makes for great viewing as well.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Yankees scouting director Damon Oppenheimer relied on previous experience with bigger-than-normal baseball players when the club decided to draft 6-foot-7 Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones with this year’s first round pick. The comparisons to Aaron Judge are obvious, but the team’s experience with other huge players like Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo helped fuel the confidence that the newest giant outfielder would one day have a role with the big-league club.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: If you’ve followed the changes the Hall of Fame has made to Era Committee voting, you know that it’s going to be harder than ever for a borderline candidate to make the Hall. Jaffe and Dan Szymborski go into detail about those difficulties, modelling how unlikely it is that we’ll see cases like Jack Morris or Harold Baines again.

New York Daily News | Jay Cohen: With baseball returning today, it’s valuable to remind ourselves of MLB’s landscape. The Yankees find themselves clear and away the best team in the game, but the AL boasts a crowded playoff field. Two teams in the Yankees’ own division are playoff favorites, and the Seattle Mariners have become the hottest team in baseball headed into the break.