Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/20/22

Now that was a fun All-Star break. We got fireworks in the Home Run Derby from Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, and company, and then a trio of All-Stars who didn’t compete the previous night launched some taters of their own. One of them was past Derby winner Giancarlo Stanton, who grew up near Dodger Stadium and celebrated his first Midsummer Classic in pinstripes by blasting a 457-foot shot to win MVP honors in the 3-2 victory.

Next up is one more day of rest before the Yankees get back to action on Thursday. They’ll play the Astros in a doubleheader that was scheduled when the owners’ lockout pushed the 2022 season back a week.

Today on the site, Esteban will discuss Matt Carpenter for his At-Bat of the Week series and John will resume our trade target series with an examination of Andrew Benintendi. Later on, Matt will preview the Houston doubleheader, and Sam will look ahead to how the Yankees have set themselves up for the second half.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. Which non-Stanton Yankees All-Star was your favorite to watch last night?

2. If you were commissioner for a day, would you keep baseball completely out of action the day after the All-Star Game? Or how would you help fill the programming schedule?