Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/2/22

The Yankees made the most out of their rainout experience, having some fun on the field with some of the staff. Let’s hope that they got a good night’s rest in though, because they’ll be playing at least 18 innings of baseball today to make up for it. The Guardians have been a surprisingly good team and are in contention for the AL Central, so taking two would be a tall order to fill, but we’ll see if the Yankees are up to the task.

Before all the action gets underway, I’ll catch you up on what went down with the rest of the league. Then, Andrew has a look at your recent responses to our fan polling, and Chris looks into how this Yankees rotation holds up around the league as well as historically. After that Estevao examines the Reds as a potential trade partner, and later on Matt takes us back to a time where the Yankees staged an even-more dramatic comeback from the brink of being no-hit than the one they recently pulled on the Astros.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Game 1:

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Progressive Field

Game 2:

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Progressive Field

Fun Questions:

1. When will the first big trade of the year (for any team) get made?

2. If you were in an MLB dugout during a rain delay, would you want to go and slide on the tarp?