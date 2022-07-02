Yankees fans suggest one top trade deadline priority

A few days ago, we coordinated with SB Nation Reacts to put out a poll on what fans think should be the Yankees’ focus at the trade deadline. Josh offered his own thoughts for guidance in a separate article, but the decision — or, at least, the answer in our little corner of the internet — was, of course, up to you!

The 56-21 Yankees haven’t shown many signs of slowing down as they’ve blistered through their schedule, but that doesn’t mean they’re invincible. Here’s where you thought the Yankees could improve the most:

Aaron Judge has put together an MVP-caliber first half in the outfield, and in playing more out there than at DH, Giancarlo Stanton has provided some much-appreciated power as well. However, Aaron Hicks’ bat was absent for most of May until his recent improvement in June, and Joey Gallo has looked lost ever since coming to New York. Therefore, 64 percent of fans in this poll — the clear majority — think that GM Brian Cashman should be eyeing an outfielder to step in and lend a hand.

The starting rotation had an incredible first two and a half months to the season, but it’s slowed down a bit in the latter half of June. So 22 percent believe that another starter should join the fray. Still, those pushing for an outfield addition have the clear advantage, and might have more confidence in the rest of the rotation after Gerrit Cole holding up.

The other question we asked in the poll was if Yankees fans were interested in a return trip to the Home Run Derby for the 2017 champion Judge. He already declined to participate, but we were curious how you would feel if he hadn’t committed either way. Well, we have our answer:

Eighty-five percent is a resounding no! Fair enough. As Judge has said, he’s 1-for-1 in winning the competition, so again, if he’s on the record as uninterested in returning, it’s hard to make the case that he should.

