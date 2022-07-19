MLB Draft 2022: Yankees’ picks rounds 11-15

After 10 rounds of picks across a couple frenzied days, we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. If you missed Day 1 and Day 2, you can catch up via our results tracker here, which has links to all of our write-ups on the selected players, from top pick Spencer Jones to 10th-rounder Will Brian.

However, there is a whole second half of the draft class ahead! Given that there tends to be less publicly available information on the types of players who are selected in rounds 11 through 20, Madison and I will recap the Day 3 action with a pair of articles that will each cover five rounds apiece. Afterward, you can offer some feedback on the Yankees’ final 10 picks in Kunj’s survey post. As a reminder, there are no specific draft slots associated with each of the Day 3 picks, though if a team exceeds $125,000 in its offer, then the overage will count against the total bonus pool.

We’ll update this post with information on the Yankees’ draft picks from rounds 11 through 15 as they are announced. There will be no time between pick announcements on the MLB.com broadcast.

Round 11, Pick 340: Ryan Harvey (RHP)

UC Santa Barbara, 6’3”, 195 lbs.

The Yankees’ 2022 draft class has been flooded by experienced arms, and they made their first selection of Day 3 their seventh college righty in 11 picks. Harvey was Baseball America’s No. 468 prospect in the organization’s pre-draft rankings. The 21-year-old was UC Santa Barbara’s closer in 2022, posting a 3.68 ERA, 1.364 WHIP, 11.4 K/9, and 2.6 BB/9 in 29.1 innings, notching 11 saves. Harvey has also posted nice numbers as a starter for the Ridgefield Raptors of the West Coast League, a summer league that uses wood bats, with a 2.50 ERA and 9.5 K/9 in 50.1 innings between 2021-22.

BA notes that Harvey’s fastball/slider combo “sits in the 91-93 mph range, though he can run the pitch up to 96-97 at peak.” His slider will need work, but the strikeout numbers that he’s posted out of the bullpen for the Gauchos are certainly solid.

Harvey GASSES up the batter to get the K ⛽️



B9 | Gauchos 9 - Roadrunners 6#GoChos pic.twitter.com/88BvzhuOaR — UCSB Baseball (@UCSB_Baseball) May 27, 2022

Round 12, Pick 370: TBD

TBD

Round 13, Pick 400: TBD

TBD

Round 14, Pick 430: TBD

TBD

Round 15, Pick 460: TBD

TBD

That’s it for the rounds 11 through 15, and five picks remain. As previously noted, Madison will have you covered for rounds 16 through 20 once those get underway.