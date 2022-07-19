Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The All-Star break has arrived, and the trade speculation should be reaching a breakneck pace before long. This is the time where teams should have an honest evaluation of where they stand in the playoff race and can decide whether they’re buyers or sellers, and the Yankees have already been making some calls to check in at certain places. The market was interesting but lacked a superstar target up until the rumor mill exploded with reports that Juan Soto is potentially on the table after declining a mega-deal offer from the Nationals, and now it should be a frenzy in the coming weeks.

It’s clear that this Yankees team has been special, and it’s also been clear for a while that they have obvious holes to patch up. It hadn’t been hurting them in the win-loss column until about a month ago, but now there’s ample pressure to find an upgrade or two to shore up their weaknesses before the postseason arrives. Is Luis Castillo the main target for New York? Do they have a leg to stand on in the Soto sweepstakes? Is there a good enough outfielder to look for if they can’t land the Nationals’ franchise player? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of July 21st will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.