Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/19/22

Monday was the first day of the All-Star break, which didn’t feature any Yankees in the Home Run Derby this year. Instead, the Yankees’ stars were on the field taking in Juan Soto’s victory in the Derby over Julio Rodríguez and generally having a good time with the festivities. The front office, meanwhile, was wrapped up in the thick of the MLB Draft, where they made picks 3-10 yesterday.

Today’s a pretty straightforward day as far as coverage goes. Esteban has a piece on whether Aroldis Chapman’s stuff should be a cause for concern going forward and I’ll open the latest mailbag request, and then we’re back in draft mode for the final day. Andrew will keep you updated on picks 11-15, and then I’ll take us home with 16-20 before Kunj calls for your opinion on the final day of the draft. We’ll also have an open thread for the All-Star game later in the night.

Today’s Matchup:

American League vs. National League (All-Star Game)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will Judge hit a dinger in the All-Star game tonight?

2. Were you surprised by the lengthy run on pitchers that the Yankees drafted yesterday?